Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A store called Happy Hippo Toy Store in Moorestown, New Jersey is under fire for carrying and selling a book that can be construed as racist.

A Facebook user, Lisa Cohen, took to the social media platform to put the shop on blast for its reaction to concerns from the store’s visitors.

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Roseanne Barr’s Twitter Rant

According to Cohen, her daughter and her daughter’s friends visited the store on Wednesday and saw the book.

“They were understandably offended,” Cohen wrote.

She then explained how her daughter called the store owner to express how upset she was that he was stocking and selling such a book. That’s when Cohen said the store owner flipped out in response.

“This is America and I can carry any damn book I want,” it is alleged the store owner, unidentified at this time, shouted at Cohen’s daughter.

The book in question, The Story Of Little Black Sambo, was published in 1899.

In the nearly 120 years since it’s original publication, the story has been perceived in many lights both positive and negative as racial discourse has changed throughout history.

The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University in Michigan includes the storybook in their collection as a relic of racist history.

In 1932, Langston Hughes, a famed African-American poet, author, and activist, said “Little Black Sambo exemplified the “pickaninny variety” of storybook…”

Efforts in later editions of the book edited language and illustrations to do away with the racist overtones that were largely depicted in the storybook.”

Poll: 57 Percent Of Americans Think President Trump Is A Racist

Outraged, Cohen made it clear that she thought this “bully” should learn a lesson.

Her Facebook post, which included the hashtag #BoycottHappyHippo, has begun to go viral with over 1,300 shares.