PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One-third of Americans in the workforce would sacrifice other employee benefits in order for dogs to become a part of Some companies are making dogs part of their workforce.

Alongside their ‘Top 10 Most Pet-Friendly Workplaces Of 2018‘ list, WellPet has released a survey of their findings on pet-friendly workplaces and workers feelings about such an environment.

That survey found that 44 percent of Americans would consider a career move for a pet-friendly workplace.

Rena Lafaille with the ASPCA says research shows dogs in the office can lower stress levels in workers and actually lead to increased productivity.

She also expressed that pets in the workplace can present some challenges.

“Maybe your co-worker might be scared of dogs or really allergic. Something else to consider, dogs do like to get into wires and chew on wires,” said Lafaille.

People who were surveyed said they would even take less vacation time or even a pay cut!