PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The District Attorney’s office has told the family of fallen Philadelphia police officer Robert Wilson that they will not pursue the death penalty in the case of his murder.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby, the District Attorney’s office told Wilson’s family they would instead seek life in prison plus 50 years for the two men accused — Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams.

McNesby says Wilson’s family is outraged.



“Bottom line, the Wilson family feels disrespected. They feel closed out, they feel that they were shunned. They feel that people are walking on the grave of Robert Wilson. And these two people that killed him will be able to walk through the halls of a state prison for years to come,” explained McNesby.

The District Attorney’s office declined to comment on the pending case.

Hipps and Williams have a court hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

Wilson was killed in 2015 when he tried to stop an armed robbery at a North Philadelphia Game Stop.

He was buying a birthday gift for his son at the time