Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Robert Wilson

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The District Attorney’s office has told the family of fallen Philadelphia police officer Robert Wilson that they will not pursue the death penalty in the case of his murder.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby, the District Attorney’s office told Wilson’s family they would instead seek life in prison plus 50 years for the two men accused — Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams.

McNesby says Wilson’s family is outraged. 

men charged in murder of philadelphia police officer FOP: People Are Walking On The Grave Of Robert Wilson, District Attorney Wont Seek Death Penalty

Left- Carlton Hipps, Right-Ramone Williams
(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

“Bottom line, the Wilson family feels disrespected. They feel closed out, they feel that they were shunned. They feel that people are walking on the grave of Robert Wilson. And these two people that killed him will be able to walk through the halls of a state prison for years to come,” explained McNesby.

The District Attorney’s office declined to comment on the pending case.

Hipps and Williams have a court hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

Family Of Fallen Officer Concerned With Murder Case Under New DA

Wilson was killed in 2015 when he tried to stop an armed robbery at a North Philadelphia Game Stop.

He was buying a birthday gift for his son at the time

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch