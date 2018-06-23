Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) —  Four people are hospitalized Saturday morning after their vehicle struck a pole in Camden.

The violent crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Admiral Wilson Boulevard and South 16th Street.

admiral wilson blvd camden crash car hit pole Police: 4 People Trapped, Injured After Car Hit Pole In Camden

Credit: CBS3.

Police say the victims were trapped after the collision.

One of the victims is believed to be an infant.

Once they were freed, police rushed them to Cooper University Hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

