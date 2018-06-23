Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Four people are hospitalized Saturday morning after their vehicle struck a pole in Camden.

FOP Offers $5,000 Reward In Hit-And-Run Killing Of 5-Year-Old Xavier Moy

The violent crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Admiral Wilson Boulevard and South 16th Street.

Police say the victims were trapped after the collision.

One of the victims is believed to be an infant.

Driver Wanted In Road Rage Crash That Left Man Critically Injured

Once they were freed, police rushed them to Cooper University Hospital.

There is no word on their condition.