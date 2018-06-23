Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in Trenton on Friday night.

Police responded to 665 Martin Luther King Boulevard on a report of shots fired at approximately 9:19 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Tashaughn Robinson unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Robinson was pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating.