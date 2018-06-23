Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Planned Parenthood is suing the Department of Health and Human Services over changes to the agency’s “Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program.”

The organization claims that the Trump Administration made unlawful changes to its funding guidance that favors abstinence-only approaches to curbing teen pregnancy.

The Department of Health and Human Services awards grant money to sexual health and education programs.

The department announced in April recipients must clearly communicate “teen sex is a risk behavior” like drug use.