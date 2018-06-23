Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — One person has died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle along U.S. Route 13 and Beaver Dam Road.

FOP Offers $5,000 Reward In Hit-And-Run Killing Of 5-Year-Old Xavier Moy

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital where that person later died.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident.

Police: 3 People Trapped, Injured After Car Hit Pole In Camden

Police are continuing to investigate.