LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — One person has died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle along U.S. Route 13 and Beaver Dam Road.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital where that person later died.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident.

Police are continuing to investigate.

