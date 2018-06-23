Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Gloucester County woman was sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison after pleading guilty to committing reckless manslaughter by choking her newborn daughter to death Friday.

Jade Fanz was charged by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Officer after the child was found on the property of her family’s home in Franklinville in February of 2016.

She has been held in jail since.

Fanz pleaded guilty to an accusation of second-degree manslaughter in April of 2018. Under the terms of the plea, Superior Court Judge Robert P. Becker said Fanz must serve 85 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.