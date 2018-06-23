Filed Under:Chip Gaines, HGTV, Joanna Gaines, Local TV
Sad news for anyone dreaming of one day having their home fixed up by Chip and Joanna Gaines on "Fixer Upper": that shiplap has sailed. (credit: CNN)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” welcomed their fifth child Saturday morning.

Chip took to Twitter to announce the arrival of their newborn.

He also added that, “Big momma is doing great.”

