PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” welcomed their fifth child Saturday morning.

Chip took to Twitter to announce the arrival of their newborn.

He also added that, “Big momma is doing great.”