PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” welcomed their fifth child Saturday morning.
Chip took to Twitter to announce the arrival of their newborn.
He also added that, “Big momma is doing great.”
And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief
— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018
