Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has announced a $5,000 reward Saturday for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old Xavier Moy.

Police: 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In West Philadelphia Hit-And-Run

Xavier Moy was killed in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

Police say crews were called out to the 5000 block of Irving Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a child struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived on scene, they found Moy critically injured.

FOP President John McNesby says one tip can bring this case to a close and help this family bring closure to a tragedy.

McNesby reminds drivers to slow down and observe the speed limit now that school is out and more and more children are out playing in their neighborhoods.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he died of his injuries.

Police say the car was traveling westbound, hit Xavier while he was playing in the street and then took off.

DEVELOPING: Sad news to report. We just found out Xavier died as a result of his injuries. Police are looking for a green sedan. Any information call 911 immediately. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/7561vNQXwL — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) June 22, 2018

Xavier’s family says he was playing outside with his friends when he was hit by the car.

FOP: ‘People Are Walking On The Grave Of Robert Wilson’, District Attorney Won’t Seek Death Penalty

“This is awful. He hit a child and leaved the scene. It’s very, very unfortunate,” said Judith White, Xavier’s grandmother before learning of the devastating news.”He’s a sweet little boy, bubbly, a lot of personality and this is just so sad.”

Police say they are looking for a green sedan. They are canvassing the neighborhood to look for any potential surveillance video.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.