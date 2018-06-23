Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The European Union is slapping new taxes on billions of dollars worth of U.S. goods.

The new tax imposition on American goods is in retaliation for President Trump’s steep tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

The new 25 percent import tax targets products made in Republican strongholds, including orange juice from Florida and bourbon from Kentucky.

America’s iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles are also being hit.

The new tax will add roughly $3,000 or more to the cost of a bike.

President Trump responded by threatening new tariffs on European cars.