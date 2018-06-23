Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An investigation is underway in Atlantic City after authorities say an officer was stabbed and a man was shot by police on Friday night.

It happened in the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue around 6: 30 p.m.

According to the Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office, during the initial investigation following a hit and run traffic crash with injuries an uninvolved adult male approached the scene.

In an unprovoked attack, Timothy Deal, 32, of Atlantic City, subsequently stabbed an Atlantic City police officer in the torso with a knife.

In response, an investigation shows that the injured officer shot Deal to end the attack.

An autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Deal died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials have not released a motive as to why Deal approached and stabbed the officer.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center—City Campus, but has since been treated and released.

An investigation is on-going.