PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-hour field day for the nation’s amateur radio operators is underway and many in our area are participating.

Members of the “Phil-Mont Mobile Radio Club” are operating from their field day location at Fort Washington State Park.

Field day happens annually on the third weekend in June.

Amateur radio operators in the United States and Canada test their skills to handle communications needs, in the event of a disaster or other unforeseen emergency.