Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – Crews have removed a van that was submerged in the water in the Cooper River. Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen overnight.

The van was spotted in the water near North Park Drive and Kaighn Avenue in Pennsauken, around 7 a.m. Friday.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where emergency crews could be seen removing a van from the water.

No one was inside of the vehicle at the time.

No further details have been released.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch