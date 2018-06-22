Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are still searching for a driver wanted in an alleged road rage incident that left a man in critical condition on Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 7600 block of City Avenue.

Authorities say two drivers engaged in road rage for about two miles.

Philadelphia police Lieutenant John Walker says a man driving a tan Buick LeSabre and the 23-year-old driver of the Jeep got into an argument.

“The driver of the LeSabre gets out of the car, approaches the driver of the [Jeep] Liberty and an argument ensues and he asked him to get out of the car to fight,” said Walker.

That initial argument happened on the 200 block of West Chester Pike in Havertown. The pair continues chasing each other before making a left hand turn onto Township Line Road.

Walker says they travel in and out of city limits before ending up on City Avenue.

“We know this situation went on for about 7-8 minutes,” Walker says.

Finally, the driver of the Jeep tries to get away from the Buick.

“He tries to make a right hand turn into the shopping center. He makes contact with a Honda Accord, pushes him into a tree. The tree is unforgiving and flips the car into the actual shopping center,” says Walker.

Walker says another woman in the SUV and the driver of the Honda will okay.

The 23-year-old driver of the Jeep suffered a fractured skull. He also has bleeding in his brain, police said.

Authorities need help tracking down the man in that late model Buick LeSabre.

“If you’re watching please contact us at 55th and Pine and come in and talk with us so we can get your version of events,” said Walker.