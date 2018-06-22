SummerFest Heads To Wilmington's Riverfront

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – If you’re looking to have a little fun this summer, look no further than the banks of the Christina River, where history and a new chapter are blending together.

After years of industry, and then a long lull, the riverfront in Wilmington has seen a massive resurgence.

Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware Marketing Manager Joe Valenti says they’re loving the progress.

“We’re building a lot actually,” said Valenti. “There’s a lot of fun attractions, a lot of business, residential. Different things for entertainment that are continually growing and moving forward. The growth in the last, even five years, but the 12 that I have been here have just been exponential.”

First we got a good look at the blossoming riverfront with Lionel Hynson, who has been running River Taxi tours for 20 years. He gave us a little bit of the history of the area.

“The Bridge we are crossing under now is called Reilly Bridge but its on Market Street so everybody calls it Market Street Bridge. But in the 1800s Harriet Tubman regarded it as her last stop to freedom,” said Hynson during a tour.

Everything is set up along the Riverwalk, which is nearly two miles of fun. You can take in a Wilmington Blue Rocks game, for good eats, hit the Riverfront Market or climb aboard the Riverboat Queen, known for its Sunday brunch. Or cool off on a hot summer day with some ice cream and mini golf.