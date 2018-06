Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A reported explosion at a Center City building has left a power outage in the area on Friday afternoon. Officials say one person was injured in the incident.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says crews responded to reports of an explosion at 9th and Sansom Streets shortly after 1:30 p.m.

One person was transported to Jefferson University Hospital.

Nearly 20 customers are affected due to the power outage.