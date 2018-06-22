Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman has been charged after an explosive device was placed on an ATM inside a beer distributor in the Kensington section of the city.

Philadelphia police say 34-year-old Tinikah Hogan, of the 3400 block of Emerald Street, was arrested Thursday around 1 a.m. when officers stopped her at Frankford Avenue and Clearfield Street. Police say she placed an M-1000 on an ATM at Jasper Street and East Allegheny Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says the homemade device appears to be made by stuffing a cardboard tube with a flammable element and a wick.

“We believe she’s the person who actually set that device in the dispenser and the device that ultimately detonated,” he said.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the woman leaving something inside the dispenser and leaving shortly before the device detonates.

Police also need help identifying a man, who they believe may be an accomplice.

Police are also investigating three other similar incidents that occurred in the past two weeks, but they don’t know if they are related.

Hogan has been charged with criminal conspiracy, arson, weapon of mass destruction and other related charges.