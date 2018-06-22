Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Dump Truck In North Philadelphia

Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a dump truck in North Philadelphia on Friday morning.

It happened near Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street in the city’s Franklinville section, just after 8:30 a.m.

Credit: CBS3

Police say the dump truck was traveling westbound on Luzerne Street and making a right turn onto Whitaker Avenue when it struck a man.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made and the crash remains under investigation.

