WASHINGTON (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered for the fifth straight game and finished with four hits, helping the Philadelphia Phillies rout the Washington Nationals 12-2 on Friday night.

Herrera hit a tiebreaking two-run shot in the third for his 13th homer, matching the club record for consecutive games with a long ball. He has connected in six of his last seven overall.

Herrera is hitting .472 (17 for 36) with six homers, 11 runs and 10 RBIs in his last eight games.

Carlos Santana homered and drove in four runs for Philadelphia, which has won five of six. Andrew Knapp also connected and Nick Williams drove in three runs.

The Phillies had 15 hits in their fifth win in six games. They also moved ahead of Washington for second place in the NL East behind Atlanta.

Santana delivered a two-run single in the first, a two-run homer in the sixth and walked twice.

Zach Eflin (5-2) allowed baserunners in every inning except the first, but limited the damage to two runs over five innings to win his fourth straight start.

Washington’s Tanner Roark (3-8) gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Nationals have dropped eight of 11, including the completion of a suspended game. They are in third place this late in the season for the first time since 2013.

Michael A. Taylor extended his hitting streak to 13 games and drove in Washington’s first run when he capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a double in the second.

HARPER DERBY BOUND

On Friday afternoon the Nationals tweeted: “tfw Bryce announces he’ll do the @MLB HR Derby if he makes the NL All-Star team…” accompanied by a GIF of Harper celebrating in the dugout. The All-Star Game will be held at Nationals Park.

RECORD HOLDERS

Chase Utley (twice in 2008), Bobby Abreu (2005), Mike Schmidt (1979) and Dick Allen (1969) also homered in five straight games for the Phillies. Ken Griffey, Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987) and Dale Long (1956) share the major league record with homers in eight consecutive games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (right lat strain) threw his curveball off flat ground and will throw the pitch again during a bullpen session on Saturday. . RHP Pat Neshek (right shoulder strain) will begin a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on Saturday. … RHP Luis Garcia (right wrist strain) played catch on flat ground Friday.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder inflammation) played catch on flat ground for the second time this week Friday. … RHP Jeremy Hellickson (right hamstring strain) will make a rehab start for Class A Potomac on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (8-2, 2.55 ERA) opposes RHP Erick Fedde (0-2, 5.63 ERA). Nola (seventh overall) and Fedde (18th overall) were both selected in the first round of the 2014 draft.

