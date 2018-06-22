Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Lawmakers in New Jersey are hoping to curb the use of plastic bags in the Garden State with the help of a new bill.

The bill, introduced by Assembly Democrats Valerie Vainieri Huttle, Nancy Pinkin and John McKeon, would establish a 5-cent fee on the use of single-use carryout bags provided by stores.

Customers would have to pay the fee for each plastic bag received at a drug store, supermarket, or retail stores that have more than 2,000 square feet of space or are part of a chain.

The fee would help fund the “Healthy Schools and Community Lead Abatement Fund.”

Bags used to separate and prevent an item from damaging or contaminating another item would be provided free-of-charge. Shoppers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), or the Work First New Jersey program would be exempt from having to pay the fee.

If approved, the bill would go into effect on Oct. 1.