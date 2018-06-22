BREAKING: Atlantic City Officer Stabbed, Man Shot By Police, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Says
By Ukee Washington
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: (CBS3)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — To celebrate 50 years of existence of the To celebrate 50 years of existence of the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale, a group of original reunited for a classic tune.

 

philly boys choir Celebrating 50 Years Of Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale

Credit: (CBS3)

Back in 1968, Eyewitness News anchor Ukee Washington was part of the very first Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale.

In the choir, young men of all races, creeds and colors come together to live and sing in harmony. And with the help of five other original members, music producer and arranger Billy Jolly and some very special friends, Washington and the group got together and talked, with hopes of influencing the future.

phanatic and philly boys choir Celebrating 50 Years Of Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale

Credit: (CBS3)

ukee washington and crew Celebrating 50 Years Of Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale

Credit: (CBS3)

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale, several iconic sites will be lit up red to celebrate this milestone.

Those sites include Boathouse Row, the Ben Franklin Bridge, the PECO building, the Pyramid Club and the Cira Center and other Brandywine Realty buildings.

ukee washington and crew reunite Celebrating 50 Years Of Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale

Credit: (CBS3)

You can also join Washington and crew for the 50th anniversary benefit concert at the Kimmel Center at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch