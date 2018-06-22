Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Puerto Rican-native Alexa Martir-Rodriguez personified perseverance long before she received her high school diploma at Vineland High School.

Hurricane Maria made graduating from her high school in Puerto Rico this year impossible.

“I wanted to graduate high school and it was hard because I really wanted to achieve that and I talk to my mom and I said ‘mom, I can do this, I cannot stay here.'”

So in January, she moved in with her aunt in Vineland and became a student at Vineland High School.

She faced the typical challenges associated with the senior year of high school plus some.

“It was strangers and I had to talk English,” Martir-Rodriguez said. “English is not my best. I do my best to talk but Spanish is my first language, so I was nervous about this.”

But she pushed on, and it paid off.

The question is not if something difficult will happen in life, it’s when.

Faced with that moment, Martir-Rodriguez had a choice, accept the unacceptable or make a big leap in order to control her future.

She landed, two feet on the ground, with a diploma in hand.

For being a student of hard work and determination, Alexa Martir-Rodriguez gets three cheers.

Martir-Rodriguez says she plans to head to college next.