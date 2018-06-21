Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After last weekends’ beautiful weather and a fairly sunny start to the week than we have had the past few weeks, this weekend is looking to be unsettled yet again. The unsettled weather began on Wednesday afternoon when some showers and a few thunderstorms moved into some southern portions of our region. Those spotty showers continued overnight into Thursday morning but have cleared out rapidly. This isn’t the last of the showers we will see in the next few days as more are on the way.



Our next chance for some showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will come Friday afternoon through the day on Saturday. Friday is looking to be mostly dry in the morning with steadily increasing clouds throughout the day and showers becoming possible by the afternoon.

The temperatures across the Delaware Valley on Friday will hover close to the 80 degree mark with temperatures cooling down into the mid 60’s overnight with those showers around. The showers will hang with us through the day on Saturday as our next system makes its approach to the area. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 80’s for highs with most cloudy skies when showers are not present. As we get later in the afternoon on Saturday a weak front will move in from the west elevating the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. After that passes we head into Sunday with a few showers left over in the morning hours with skies becoming more partly cloudy by the middle of the day. Sunday’s temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s with that sun trying to peak through but a few spotty showers and maybe a rumble of thunder is possible in the afternoon especially in the southern portions of the viewing area.

This weekend will wrap up the unsettled weather for a few days because high pressure will be moving back overhead for the start of next week. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80’s is what we look forward to after our unsettled weekend. Enjoy your official start of summer!