Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A jury found a man guilty of aggravated manslaughter in the August 2016 shooting death of an 8-year-old Camden girl. Tyhan Brown, 20, was convicted in the death of Gabrielle Hill-Carter, who was shot in the head while she was riding her bike.

Camden County prosecutors say that Brown and several others went to 8th Street in Camden on the night of Aug. 24, 2016, in an attempt to kill Amir Dixon. When they opened fire, a bullet struck Gabrielle in the head as she and Dixon attempted to escape into a house. She died two days later.

The prosecutor’s office says Brown left Camden that night and went to his aunt’s house in Sicklerville with his mother and girlfriend, and made arrangements by a family friend to fly to Nashville, Tennessee.

An investigation revealed that Brown and Dixon had an ongoing dispute and that Brown threatened Dixon with a gun a couple of days before the shooting.

Brown was arrested at a relative’s home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sept. 21, 2016.

Brown faces the possibility of a minimum of 20 years to a maximum of 50 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 27.