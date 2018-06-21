Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you want a healthy heart, you need to open it up to someone else.

A new study suggests married people may be less likely to have heart disease or die from a heart attack or stroke.

The researchers looked at more than 30 studies with information from more than two million people.

So how does being married help your heart?

The researchers think living with another person lets you recognize and respond to warning signs about your heart faster.

Also, a spouse is more likely to make you take your medicine.

