CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Despite an executive order to stop separating children from illegal immigrants at the Mexican border, questions remain about the fate of more than 2,300 youth taken from their families in recent months.

Reports have surfaced that hundreds of these children were transported to other parts of the country, including New York City, whose mayor is appalled.

“I mean, think about the trauma what’s happening to these kids,” says Mayor Bill de Blasio.

It turns out an agency in Camden is also providing shelter to several separated immigrant children.

As part of a federal refugee grant to shelter unaccompanied minors from the border, the Center for Family Services in Camden has recently received three children who were separated from their families during President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance crackdown on illegal immigration.

“We can’t control the circumstances that brought you to the Center for Family Services but we can extend a warm hand, a kind heart and professional trauma-informed services,” says Eileen Henderson, the chief operating officer at the center.

For more than 40 years the center has helped house and counsel youth from crisis situations.

Officials say taking children from the border is no different.

The children here are ages 13 to 17 years old.

They get bedrooms, meals, counseling, playtime and, in some cases, they can even call their family.