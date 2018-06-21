Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Overbrook, and police say road rage may be to blame.

It happened on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 7600 block of City Avenue.

Authorities say two drivers engaged in road rage for about two miles.

When one car decided to turn off at a high rate of speed, it hit a third vehicle–a truck–which then crashed into a tree and overturned.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the driver of the white car was not injured.

Police are now looking for the other driver who they say left the scene in a possible tan vehicle.

 

