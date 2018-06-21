NBA DRAFT: Who Could Be There For Sixers At No. 10 | Storylines And Players To Watch | Villanova Prospects
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a woman was stabbed to death in North Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The fatal stabbing took place on the 4700 block of Rosehill Street in the Feltonville section of the city shortly before 5:15 p.m.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach. She was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition but she later died, succumbing to her injuries, according to police.

No arrest and no weapon has been recovered, police say.

