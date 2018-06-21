NBA DRAFT: Who Could Be There For Sixers At No. 10 | Storylines And Players To Watch | Villanova Prospects
HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — A registered sex offender is behind bars and facing charges for exposing himself to teenage girls inside a Wendy’s.

Abington Township police say 64-year-old Mitchel Rosenberg, of Philadelphia, exposed himself to three 15-year-old girls at a Wendy’s in Huntingdon Valley on June 12.

mitchel rosenberg Registered Sex Offender Accused Of Exposing Himself To Teen Girls At Wendys

Police say the suspect exposed himself to the same girls in March at the Huntingdon Valley Shopping Center.

Rosenberg is also accused of exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl at the Neshaminy Mall in 2006.

Rosenberg has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure and open lewdness. He is being held at the Montgomery County Prison after failing to post $100,000 cash bail.

