NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County Police announced on Thursday the arrests of four men in Elkton, Maryland in connection with a double shooting in Delaware.

Authorities in Maryland apprehended 20-year-old Daquan Hammond, 20-year-old Evan Dayton, 23-year-old Jarryd Blankenbiller and 21-year-old George Lomas.

The shooting incident happened last Wednesday at Rambleton Drive and Rambo Terrace, which hospitalized a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.

Police say both victims have since been treated and released.

All four suspects face two counts of first-degree felony assault, one count of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of first-degree felony reckless endangering and second-degree felony conspiracy.

They are all currently behind bars at Howard Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $188,000 cash bail.