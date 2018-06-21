NBA DRAFT: Who Could Be There For Sixers At No. 10 | Storylines And Players To Watch | Villanova Prospects
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County Police announced on Thursday the arrests of four men in Elkton, Maryland in connection with a double shooting in Delaware.

Authorities in Maryland apprehended 20-year-old Daquan Hammond, 20-year-old Evan Dayton, 23-year-old Jarryd Blankenbiller and 21-year-old George Lomas.

shooting suspects Police Arrest 4 Men In Connection With New Castle County Double Shooting

Credit: (CBS3)

The shooting incident happened last Wednesday at Rambleton Drive and Rambo Terrace, which hospitalized a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.

Police say both victims have since been treated and released.

All four suspects face two counts of first-degree felony assault, one count of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of first-degree felony reckless endangering and second-degree felony conspiracy.

They are all currently behind bars at Howard Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $188,000 cash bail.

