PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Platinum-selling artist Akon is working on a new business venture.

He’s launching his own cryptocurrency called “AKoin.”

Akon says “AKoin” will be the currency for his futuristic town under development in Senegal.

When asked how the currency will work, Akon replied, “I come with the concepts and let the geeks figure it out.”