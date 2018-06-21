BREAKING: Student Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Up High School Graduation Ceremony
Filed Under:Local TV, Matthew Vanderbeek, New Egypt High School

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean County high school student is accused of threatening to shoot up his school’s graduation ceremony. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says 19-year-old Matthew Vanderbeek, of Cream Ridge and a student at New Egypt High School, has been arrested.

Venomous Caterpillar Sends Teen To Emergency Room

Authorities say an investigation revealed that Vanderbeek allegedly used social media to state his intention to shoot students and staff during New Egypt High School’s graduation ceremony.

matthew vanderbeek mugshot Student Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Up High School Graduation Ceremony

The prosecutor’s office says a search warrant uncovered that Vanderbeek was attempting to obtain a firearm and verified the threats he allegedly made.

Vanderbeek was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Ocean County Jail where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

Phillie Phanatic Injures Woman After She Was Shot In Face By Hot Dog Launcher During Game

There is no present threat to the Plumsted Township School system or the graduation ceremony.

Vanderbeek has been charged with terroristic threats with a threat to kill and attempting to possess a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch