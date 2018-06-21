Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean County high school student is accused of threatening to shoot up his school’s graduation ceremony. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says 19-year-old Matthew Vanderbeek, of Cream Ridge and a student at New Egypt High School, has been arrested.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that Vanderbeek allegedly used social media to state his intention to shoot students and staff during New Egypt High School’s graduation ceremony.

The prosecutor’s office says a search warrant uncovered that Vanderbeek was attempting to obtain a firearm and verified the threats he allegedly made.

Vanderbeek was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Ocean County Jail where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

There is no present threat to the Plumsted Township School system or the graduation ceremony.

Vanderbeek has been charged with terroristic threats with a threat to kill and attempting to possess a firearm for an unlawful purpose.