PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jogger who was sexually assaulted and almost kidnapped in Massachusetts is speaking about the bold attack.

The attack happened about 7:30 on Sunday morning in Bridgewater.

According to police, the victim was jogging when a stranger pulled over, got out of his car, and tried to grab a hold of the woman.

A struggle between Gordon J. Lyons, 57, and the 37-year-old woman ensued.

VIDEO: Bridgewater Police Release Video of Alleged Attempted Abduction and Sexual Assault of Female Jogger https://t.co/7qTknJW8DP pic.twitter.com/8b3rl8WIea — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) June 18, 2018

Lyons sexually assaulted her, police said. He then got back in his car and drove off after a neighbor noticed the attack.

The victim, who asked to not be shown on camera, described the violent struggle.

“The next thought, which I’m glad I had, was you’re not going to let this happen. This isn’t how your story ends,” she said.

Lyons has been charged with kidnapping, indecent assault, and battery.

At his arraignment on Tuesday, Lyons pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held without bail pending a hearing.

Prosecutors revealed that Lyons was convicted of rape in a 1978 case.