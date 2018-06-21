Filed Under:Amazon Prime, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon is taking on the fashion industry.

The online retailer is offering a “Try Before You Buy” option with the launch of “Prime Wardrobe.”

But unlike popular subscription services like “Stitch Fix” and “Trunk Club,” “Prime Wardrobe” buyers, not stylists, choose the clothing items they want to try.

Then, they have a week to return what they don’t want to keep.

