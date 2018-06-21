NBA DRAFT: Who Could Be There For Sixers At No. 10 | Storylines And Players To Watch | Villanova Prospects
PASADENA, Calif. (CBS) —  A hefty Californian kitty has found his forever home.

Chubbs, the 29-pound cat, was featured last week in hopes of making his story known.

The Humane Society and SPCA in Pasadena were looking for a good home for Chubbs.

They needed a family willing to put in the time, effort, and money to help him lose a lot of weight.

Chubbs’ new owner was happy to take on the challenge.

Yvette Viola said her “heart melted a little” at the sight of the sizeable cat.

Vets say Chubbs needs to lose half of his body weight to get to a healthy size.

It’ll take regular visits to the vet, prescription food and a great deal of exercise.

Chubbs is off to a great start as he’s already lost two pounds in just the last week.

