PASADENA, Calif. (CBS) — A hefty Californian kitty has found his forever home.
Chubbs, the 29-pound cat, was featured last week in hopes of making his story known.
The Humane Society and SPCA in Pasadena were looking for a good home for Chubbs.
They needed a family willing to put in the time, effort, and money to help him lose a lot of weight.
Chubbs’ new owner was happy to take on the challenge.
Yvette Viola said her “heart melted a little” at the sight of the sizeable cat.
Vets say Chubbs needs to lose half of his body weight to get to a healthy size.
It’ll take regular visits to the vet, prescription food and a great deal of exercise.
Chubbs is off to a great start as he’s already lost two pounds in just the last week.