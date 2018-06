Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Social media went into a frenzy on Thursday night after the Philadelphia 76ers selected and then traded Villanova’s Mikal Bridges during the 2018 NBA Draft.

The night started off with Philly picking up Bridges with the No. 10 overall pick.

Mikal Bridges mom talking about she's excited that her son is going to play for the Sixers where she works…..he gets traded to Phoenix about 10 minutes later…Cold world pic.twitter.com/3puYQQcfFq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 22, 2018

The last time a Philly team drafted a Villanova player, it turned out pretty well. Welcome to the @sixers, @mikal_bridges! #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/n2N7xbHqMc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 22, 2018

Our guys fired up for their boy @mikal_bridges !! pic.twitter.com/sRiWJ8oFmo — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) June 22, 2018

Then, the Sixers traded Bridges for the Phoenix Suns’ 16th overall pick Zhaire Smith.

Mikal Bridges has yet to learn of his trade to Phoenix and is answering questions about staying home in Philly pic.twitter.com/MIoOlAaUUH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2018

Suns are acquiring Mikal Bridges in a deal that will send Smith to Sixers, league source tells ESPN. Suns will send 2021 first-round pick via Miami in deal too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Mikal Bridges' mom (Sixers VP of HR): “So excited he’s coming home to be part of our Sixers family, it’s amazing. GO SIXERS!” One hour later: Sixers trade Mikal Bridges to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/LJ4LsLnL6F — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 22, 2018

welp, still glad you got drafted Mikal!!! — Ryan Arcidiacono (@RyArch15) June 22, 2018

76ers just did Mikal Bridges dirty. Put out 6 tweets welcoming him home to Philadelphia only to trade him 10 minutes later.😂 — NBA News (@NBABBGAMETIME) June 22, 2018

Mikal Bridges' mom about to open 5 burner accounts of her own to curse out the Sixers — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 22, 2018

Too bad about Mikal Bridges not going to the Sixers, where his mom works. Don't really get this trade for Zhaire Smith. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 22, 2018

mikal bridges mom about to quit lmaooooo — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) June 22, 2018

Mikal Bridges Mom was just spotted…. pic.twitter.com/9wkdsoi4tk — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 22, 2018

Well this tweet aged well. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/VuhJsY7Hwu — Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) June 22, 2018

When Mikal Bridges' mom shows up to work with the @sixers on Monday. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/6dWbcWD0E0 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) June 22, 2018