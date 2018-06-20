Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The TSA has implemented a new policy on flying with powdered items from cosmetics to baby formula.

Starting Wednesday, agents are now taking a closer look at containers of powder that hold more than 12 ounces, roughly the size of a soda can.

Travelers will be encouraged to pack those items in checked luggage.

The enhanced screening is meant to reduce the chances of explosive material getting on a plane.