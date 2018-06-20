Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A former Lenape High School teacher received a five-year sentence to the New Jersey State Prison after he recorded upskirt videos and took photos of female students.

Eric T. Howell, 44, pled guilty in March to a second-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records, Howell used a camera concealed in a coconut water box that he put in the mesh side of his briefcase. His recordings took place last year in his classroom and the school’s hallways.

Howell was hired as a chemistry teacher at the school in 2016.