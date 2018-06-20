Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Warminster Township, Bucks County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of possible attempted child luring at a local Wawa store.

It happened at the Wawa at 10 Davisville Road on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say a young girl told police the man approached her and began asking her “weird and inappropriate questions.”

The man was seen leaving the store 10 minutes after arriving in a silver or greenish silver, newer model car, possibly a Ford sedan, say police.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 50 years old, with gray hair, balding and freckles on his face.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.