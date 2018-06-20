Watch Live
  • KYW-News at Noon
    12:00 PM - 12:40 PM
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Warminster Township, Bucks County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of possible attempted child luring at a local Wawa store.

It happened at the Wawa at 10 Davisville Road on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say a young girl told police the man approached her and began asking her “weird and inappropriate questions.”

wawaman1 Police Searching For Possible Attempted Child Luring Suspect At Warminster Township Wawa

Credit: Warminster Township Police

The man was seen leaving the store 10 minutes after arriving in a silver or greenish silver, newer model car, possibly a Ford sedan, say police.

wawa car Police Searching For Possible Attempted Child Luring Suspect At Warminster Township Wawa

Credit: Warminster Township Police

The man is described as a white male, approximately 50 years old, with gray hair, balding and freckles on his face.

wawaman Police Searching For Possible Attempted Child Luring Suspect At Warminster Township Wawa

Credit: Warminster Township Police

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch