PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting turned deadly in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia police say one person was killed and another injured in the shooting on the 2600 block of West Somerset Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a man in his late teens or early 20s was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old woman was shot once in the right forearm and was also taken to Temple University Hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.