PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for throwing an explosive device at an ATM on Wednesday night in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 10 p.m. at Jasper Street and East Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the device exploded and the top of the machine was damaged.

The safe is still intact and no money was stolen from the ATM which was located inside a beer distributor, police say.

Police are unsure what type of explosive device was thrown.

No injuries were reported.

On June 17, police say a teen was caught on camera throwing an explosive device inside a Chinese restaurant, which is also Kensington.

Police: Video Shows Teen Throwing Explosive Device Inside Kensington Restaurant

Credit: Philadelphia Police

That incident happened on the 700 block of East Thayer Street, just after 11 p.m.

Significant damage was caused to the building. Police say no one was inside the restaurant but people do live on the second floor. Luckily, no one was injured.

It’s unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.

