PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a home invasion where they say two suspects posed as cops in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Police say a 59-year-old man was forced into his home by two men posing as officers around 6 a.m. on the 3900 block of Glendale Street.

One of the suspects is described as a 6-foot-2 white male, with a stocky build, white t-shirt and a badge. The second suspect is described as a 6-foot-2 black male with a stocky build, who was clean shaven.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

No arrests have yet to be made.