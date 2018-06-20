Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are more than 700 refugees living in Philadelphia and Mayor Jim Kenney honored all of them and the millions around the world on Wednesday to celebrate World Refugee Day.

The Philadelphia Regional Refugee Providers Collaborative, a local nonprofit, teamed up with the United Nations to raise awareness and honor refugees with a festival at City Hall’s courtyard.

More than 53,000 refugees resettled in the United States last year.

Now in the celebration’s 17th year, the event recognizes the global refugee crisis, while honoring the strength, courage and resilience of the growing number of people forced to flee their homes each year.

“Actually, in Morocco, it was not safe for the homosexuals, even though there is no intermittent attacks in the city. It was not safe,” said a refugee. “And I understand that here it’s safe for the homosexuals to live their own sexual life the way they like, so I prefer to come here.”

The festivities are expected to continue throughout the evening.

A free film about a Syrian refugees settling in Baltimore is showing on the courtyard at 6:30 p.m.