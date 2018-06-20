Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SEATTLE, Wa. (CBS) — A pastor and off-duty paramedic is being hailed as a hero for shooting and killing a suspect at a Washington State Walmart.

David George described the chaotic Sunday afternoon when he and his family were shopping about 60 miles south of Seattle.

George shot and killed 44-year-old Tim Day, who shot a man in the parking lot while trying to carjack him.

George shot Day as he tried to carjack another driver.