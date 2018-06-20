Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The parents of a young girl who committed suicide are suing a New Jersey school, claiming their daughter was bullied to death.

Twelve-year-old Mallory Grossman took her life one-year-ago after she was bullied relentlessly by four classmates at Copeland Middle School in Rockaway, New Jersey.

The Grossmans say they went to school administrators multiple times, but they claim nothing was ever done.

“I want them to care less about test scores, and I want them to care more about the emotional intelligence that our children are experiencing,” said Dianne Grossman, Mallory’s mother.

The Grossman’s lawyer says the families of the students accused of bullying Mallory are on notice for possible legal action, but there’s currently no lawsuit filed against them.