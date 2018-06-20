Watch Live
Filed Under:Anthony Bourdain, Local TV, Talkers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey is planning a tribute to honor late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

A lawmaker introduced a resolution to create a “food trail” to honor the Jersey native, who died earlier this month.

New Jersey Lawmaker Proposes Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, Including Camden Restaurant

Credit: CBS3

It would include the 10 restaurants Bourdain visited in the Garden State for an episode of his “Parts Unknown” show.

That includes “Donkey’s Place” in Camden, which Bourdain said had one of the best cheesesteaks in the region.

