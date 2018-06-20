Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey is planning a tribute to honor late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61 Of Apparent Suicide, CNN Reports

A lawmaker introduced a resolution to create a “food trail” to honor the Jersey native, who died earlier this month.

It would include the 10 restaurants Bourdain visited in the Garden State for an episode of his “Parts Unknown” show.

Fans Create Memorial For Anthony Bourdain Outside Manhattan Restaurant

That includes “Donkey’s Place” in Camden, which Bourdain said had one of the best cheesesteaks in the region.