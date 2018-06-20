Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Howie Mandel is opening his first-ever comedy club at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City.

Mandel will headline the opening of his first club on July 3 and 4.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Mandel, “I’ve always wanted my own club. I’ve always wanted to book myself, and I’m going to book myself. I’m so excited!”

Hard Rock says Mandel will also be filming a TV special throughout his performances.

The casino is set to open on June 28.

Howie Mandel Comedy Club Calendar:

7/3 &7/4- Howie Mandel

7/5- Jon Lovitz

7/17 – 7/19 – Auggie Smith

7/24 – 7/25 – Kevin Bozeman

7/31 – 8/2 – Greg Hahn

8/7 – 8/8 – Greg Warren

8/14 – 8/16 – Derek Hughes

8/21 – 8/23 – Bob Zany

8/28 – 8/30 – Jim Florentine

9/4 – 9/6 – Jimmy Pardo

9/11 – 9/13 – Craig Gass

9/18 – 9/20 – Jackie “The Jokeman” Martling