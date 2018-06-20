Driver Leads Police On Foot Chase After Crashing Into Shed In Ridley Township

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A driver in Delaware County led police on a foot chase after barreling through a yard and crashing into a shed overnight.

It happened on Academy Avenue in Ridley Township, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirm a rash of car burglaries lead to the chase.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News the car veered off the road and traveled through a yard until smashing through a fence and crashing into a shed.

With the sun up, here’s a better look at this person’s backyard after a car police were chasing smashed through her fence and crashed into her shed just feet away from her home. pic.twitter.com/MLdOVRTxWn — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 20, 2018

A neighbor says there were four people inside the car. Two were taken into custody and the other two led police on a foot chase. Those two remain on the loose.

A woman said she was not woken up by the crash, but instead by police banging on her door.

“I’m really shocked. I’m so far from the road, I would never expect a car coming through the back of the house,” said the neighbor. “It was pinned in between the deck and the tree. Literally a hair from the house.”

A woman who lives here says she didn’t wake up from the crash. But she was startled after police started banging on her door. We have more on @CBSPhilly at 6a pic.twitter.com/3jVm4CXi77 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 20, 2018

Police have not provided further information. The crash remains under investigation.