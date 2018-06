Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever bought an avocado and a couple days later it’s already overripe?

Apeel says they have created a way to make your avocados last longer. It uses materials found in fruits and vegetables to add extra skin to the avocados.

That keeps the moisture in and oxygen out, making it spoil slower.

The company says its avocados last twice as long as a regular avocado.

For now — they’re only available at Costco in our area.